Windows 10 in danger! This simple code in the file explorer can kill your PC

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
The recommendation is simple: DO NOT DO IT. A security researcher from Windows warns of an error that can completely ruin your computer. What it does is instantly lock the PC and throw up the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).

According to the Tom’s Guide portal, the fault is activated by entering this line “\. globalroot device condrv kernelconnect “in the path of the operating system file explorer Windows 10.

Jonas Lykkegaard was the first to realize this mistake in October of last year. Regardless of whether the user has administrative privileges or not, the code makes the system unable to properly check for errors when it tries to connect, thus completely locking the computer.

Tom’s Guide and Bleeping Computer tested the code and found that the error is not the same for everyone. In the case of Tom’s Guide, the PC got stuck in an Automatic Repair boot cycle. For its part, Bleeping Computer reported that the error occurs from version 1709 and later of Windows 10.

And we say again, DO NOT DO THIS TEST … Except if you have a computer that you have left.

WINDOWS | Font maker

Hasn’t it happened to you that you can’t find the ideal typeface for your texts? Now the responsibility can be yours alone with this new application of the Windows 10.The tool Microsoft Font Maker allows you to make your own font and use it freely in the operating system of WindowsThe app only weighs 15.6 MB and is freely available in the store Windows 10. What you must have to create your own letters is a touch screen and a stylus for best results.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.

