Windows 10 may receive important news for the dark theme

The big design change of Windows 10, also called “Sun Valley”, is already defined by many users as one of the most important visual updates for the famous Microsoft operating system, considering the many innovations it will bring to the user experience . Among these, in particular, there could be one set of elements for the Dark UI.

According to sources who would be aware of the state of development of Fluent Design, in fact, the Redmond giant would be considering the possibility of renewing the dark theme in different areas of the user interface, even implementing new variants of the same mode for create a more “unified” look.

Although at the moment there are no actual signs of the landing of these novelties in the dark UI, the colleagues of Windows Latest speak of a series of changes that will be introduced with the WinUI UX platform: among these are the rounded corners now characteristic of Fluent Design, and aesthetic elements that will make the Start menu, the taskbar and other important areas of Windows 10 less dark or otherwise more uniform with the rest of the interface.

The reports currently published online suggest, finally, the launch of the first features previewed in Spring Builds, while the final version of Sun Valley will arrive in the second half of 2021 with the main update 21H2. Right now we just have to wait for the upcoming 21H1 update, which will not bring great news and for this reason it will be rather small – around 500 MB.

Microsoft is also working on Windows 10X, the new modular operating system that will arrive in many Chromebook-like low-end laptops and notebooks in the future, but which is currently working in other products such as Surface Pro 7.