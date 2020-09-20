Windows 10, Microsoft aims to undermine Zoom with this handy feature

Pending the October 2020 Update, Microsoft is continuing to improve its Windows 10 operating system. More precisely, this time around a new feature related to video calls.

In particular, according to what is reported by MSPowerUser and WindowsLatest, those who have installed theInsider Preview Build 20211 have managed to access a feature called Meet Now, which actually makes the start of video calls on Windows 10 immediate. In fact, users can access this function through an icon located in the menu at the bottom right, the one where the timetable peeps out.

By clicking on the aforementioned icon, the user can create a meeting or join a “meeting” that has already started. Invitations related to video calls can be sent via an automatically generated link. All this happens through Skype, passing through the desktop client or through the web version of the official website of the service through the Edge browser. The main convenience? You don’t need an account. It’s all simple and free: you send a link to the people involved in the video call and they can access it in no time.

This is certainly an interesting feature, which for the moment is in its own preliminary phase, as Microsoft is conducting tests internally. In any case, many already think that this “move” of the Redmond company is linked to the recent success of Zoom.