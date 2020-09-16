Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a ‘forgotten area’

After implementing a functionality as useful as it is simple for Insiders, Microsoft returns to “fix” some small “forgetfulness” related to Windows 10. More precisely, this time we refer System-wide Dark Mode.

In particular, also according to what reported by MSPowerUser and as pointed out by Jen Gentleman on Twitter, the Redmond company has made the dark theme effective also with regards to the search experience of its operating system. For those who do not know, previously this “area”, or the one you can see at the bottom of the news, appeared in “light” mode even if the user had set the Dark Mode at the system level, accessible through the procedure that you can find in our guide on how to enable the dark theme of Explorer.

The novelty is currently active for Insider users which feature the latest build of the Fast Ring. It is not clear when it will arrive for everyone, but it is interesting to know that Microsoft is working to make Windows 10 Dark Mode really complete. If you are not an Insider user, you can notice the “missing” simply by trying to use the search bar in bottom left with dark theme active. In this way, you will see that Dark Mode is not applied to the “zone” of the results, an aspect that has made some users turn up their noses a little and that the Redmond company finally seems to have taken “to heart”.