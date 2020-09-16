Tech News

Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a ‘forgotten area’

By Brian Adam
0
0
Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a 'forgotten area'
Windows 10, Microsoft Releases Dark Mode For A 'forgotten Area'

Must Read

Tech News

Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a ‘forgotten area’

Brian Adam - 0
After implementing a functionality as useful as it is simple for Insiders, Microsoft returns to "fix" some small "forgetfulness" related to Windows 10. More...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Review: no revolution, but an excellent confirmation

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched its expected Mi Band 5 without real revolutions, but confirming the good things we have seen in the past. This year the...
Read more
Tech News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 at 5nm? The rumors come from Xiaomi and Realme

Brian Adam - 0
Following the presentation made by Apple, in which it was confirmed that iPad Air 4 is equipped with an A14 Bionic processor with a...
Read more
Apps

Google Duo for Android recovers screen sharing two years after deleting it

Brian Adam - 0
In 2018, Google Duo Screen sharing was released in May, but to the surprise of many, after three months Google suddenly eliminated...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a 'forgotten area'

After implementing a functionality as useful as it is simple for Insiders, Microsoft returns to “fix” some small “forgetfulness” related to Windows 10. More precisely, this time we refer System-wide Dark Mode.

In particular, also according to what reported by MSPowerUser and as pointed out by Jen Gentleman on Twitter, the Redmond company has made the dark theme effective also with regards to the search experience of its operating system. For those who do not know, previously this “area”, or the one you can see at the bottom of the news, appeared in “light” mode even if the user had set the Dark Mode at the system level, accessible through the procedure that you can find in our guide on how to enable the dark theme of Explorer.

The novelty is currently active for Insider users which feature the latest build of the Fast Ring. It is not clear when it will arrive for everyone, but it is interesting to know that Microsoft is working to make Windows 10 Dark Mode really complete. If you are not an Insider user, you can notice the “missing” simply by trying to use the search bar in bottom left with dark theme active. In this way, you will see that Dark Mode is not applied to the “zone” of the results, an aspect that has made some users turn up their noses a little and that the Redmond company finally seems to have taken “to heart”.

Related Articles

Android

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Review: no revolution, but an excellent confirmation

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched its expected Mi Band 5 without real revolutions, but confirming the good things we have seen in the past. This year the...
Read more
Tech News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 at 5nm? The rumors come from Xiaomi and Realme

Brian Adam - 0
Following the presentation made by Apple, in which it was confirmed that iPad Air 4 is equipped with an A14 Bionic processor with a...
Read more
Apps

Google Duo for Android recovers screen sharing two years after deleting it

Brian Adam - 0
In 2018, Google Duo Screen sharing was released in May, but to the surprise of many, after three months Google suddenly eliminated...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©