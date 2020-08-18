Windows 10, new Start menu: here’s how to activate it immediately

Following the first signs of a few weeks ago, we return to the topic of new Windows 10 Start menu, expected by many users. In particular, today we explain how to anticipate the times regarding this functionality.

In fact, according to what reported by MSPowerUser and Windows Latest, it is already possible to test the new Start menu now through a simple procedure. Do you think that originally it was rumored that this design should start circulating only from the spring of 2021, but in the last few days Microsoft has started the first phase of testing with some users. In addition, it is expected to become available to everyone in the coming weeks through version 20H2 of the operating system.

Inevitable, therefore, that some fans have managed to steal the way to immediately activate the renewed Start menu Windows 10 and take a look at the functionality that the Redmond company has been developing for some time now.

How to activate the new Start menu on Windows 10

If you also want to try the renewed Start menu, we leave you the method to do it below.

Install through Windows Update, the optional upgrade KB4568831 (which contains the code of the new Start menu); Open a text editor and type what you see in the image at the bottom of the news; Save the file with the name of 20H2.reg; Launch the file and apply the registry changes; Reboot your device and, once the latter is back on, you will find the new Start menu.

Perfect, now you can enjoy the new look!