Windows 10, optional update KB4598298 released: some annoying bugs fixed

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
After the launch of Patch Tuesday in January 2021, Microsoft has also resumed releasing optional updates with bug fixes and small news that are not strictly necessary but still interesting, as in the case of the last Build KB4598298 for Windows 10 version 1909: Here’s what it is.

First of all, we believe it is right to specify that being a optional update it will not be downloaded or installed automatically: it will therefore be necessary to follow the path Start> Settings> Updates and security> View optional updates and select the patch in question, then download it and finally install it. In all likelihood, the news of this patch will arrive on all PCs with Windows 10 – even the 2004 and 20H2 versions – in the course of February with the new Patch Tuesday, ergo the update it can also be ignored without any problem.

But let’s get to most important news of Build KB4598298: the first is a fix concerning a bug that generated a rather strange error message, namely “The directory name is invalid”, In case of opening a document on the desktop as a link; the second, on the other hand, is another fix for which Windows 10 was unable to extract files from a ZIP archive available only online in case of right-click.

However, there are small improvements for features already present in the operating system and very special additions such as a end of service status message (EOS) on the Windows Update page in the event that the version of Windows 10 installed on your PC is no longer among those supported by the Redmond giant. This way, every user will know right away that they will have to forcibly update the devices in question.

Finally, this new Build for Windows 10 will also change the way DirectX 12 runtime components are loaded on the operating system, dividing d3d12.dll into two parts to allow faster updates.

The first major update of the year, meanwhile, is about to arrive on all our PCs with Windows 10: the patch 21H1, in fact, has already been finalized and its launch is imminent.

