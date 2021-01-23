Windows 10, the 21H1 update is approaching: what should we expect

- Advertisement -

Microsoft is working hard on the next major update for Windows 10: the operating system of the Redmond giant is in fact about to receive the 21H1 update, which will not bring news as important as the next 21H2 but will not arrive without some particularly useful changes.

The company, as reported by Windows Latest, would already have finalized all changes which it intends to include in the update, which therefore should arrive, as according to the roadmap already seen towards November 2020, during this spring. According to the references discovered in the latest Windows 10 Build KB4598291, the enablement package of update 21H1 has already been tested and this would confirm the fact that it will be a small, simple “Service Pack” about 500 MB which will release some new features. However, the size will increase to around 3GB if the Windows 10 version is not 20H2 or 20H1.

But what are the expected news for Windows 10 Spring 2021? For now we mainly talk about the support for TLS (Transportation Layer Security) 1.3 or, simply explained, a new level of security for web connections carried out. Or, more dark shades will be added to the results pages in Windows Search. At the moment, however, no other information is known.

It will therefore be, as already specified, the21H2 update of September-October to bring with them the largest number of new features and important aesthetic innovations: this fall, in fact, we will finally be able to try the new experience of Sun Valley design ourselves.

However, eyes must also be focused on Windows 10X, the new modular operating system for laptops and low-end notebooks recently installed, definitely surprisingly, even on a Surface Pro 7.