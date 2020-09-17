Tech NewsComputingTech GiantsMicrosoftReviewsWindows

Windows 10, the latest automatic update makes the PC slower: here's how to fix it

By Brian Adam
Windows 10, the latest automatic update makes the PC slower: here's how to fix itThe latest automatic update KB4559309 in Windows 10 made several computer operations particularly difficult to complete. In particular, users have reported aslow PC start-up, generic slowness in applications and loading of web pages, and also other problems in the operating system itself.

Microsoft has already investigated this but he wouldn’t have found the cause yet of the errors reported by the user. Being that the KB4559309 update is mainly related to the Microsoft Edge browser, which after the KB4559004 update was malfunctioning, and to its replacement with a customized version of Chromium, Microsoft would have asked the search engine development team for a special effort produced in Redmond.

Pending a definitive solution, or another cumulative update, the remedy suggested by Microsoft is the manual removal of KB4559309 update from the system.

Recently, users have also reported various other problems following the May 2020 Update, especially related to Windows Sandbox and Windows Defender Application Guard (WDAG), features that help keep the PC safe from cyber attacks. On the other hand, Microsoft released the KB4568831 update on August 1 to solve problems with 4G LTE connectivity and other disruptions with Bluetooth headsets and earphones and with various printers.

