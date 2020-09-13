Tech News

Windows 10, the new build brings with it very interesting and useful news

By Brian Adam
Windows 10, the new build brings with it very interesting and useful news
Windows 10, The New Build Brings With It Very Interesting

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Windows 10, the new build brings with it very interesting and useful news

The build 20211 of Windows 10 recently released by the Redmond company has brought a very useful feature that allows the user to search for file types, protocols and applications, but also many other news regarding the Control Panel and a new feature called “Meet Now”. Here’s what it is.

Let’s start with the first improvement mentioned: in the new version of Windows 10, made available to Insiders in the channel dedicated to developers, Microsoft has still lightened the control panel replacing the “Programs and Features” section with “Applications and Features”, which will allow you to uninstall programs but also change the .exe files of the applications, as well as access additional pages to change other settings.

Another novelty concerns the details of the graphics card: in build 20211 Microsoft has decided to bring up all the GPU information directly to Settings> System> System information along with CPU, RAM and much more data.

Still, apparently the Redmond company would be interested in integrate a free videoconferencing program directly on your operating system: instead of installing Skype or Microsoft Teams, now the pre-installed alternative will be “Meet Now”, a platform that will allow the user to start chats, calls or video calls without the need to login with Skype or Microsoft account. How to use it? Just create a room or join one of them, and then send the link to join your friends or work colleagues, who then only have to copy it to the browser or even directly to Skype.

All these news they should arrive later in 2020, while in 2021 the touch keyboard will also be updated to introduce new animations, animated GIFs, new sounds and a function called Voice Typing.

