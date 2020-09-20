Tech News

Windows 10: the October 2020 update is ready for release, here are the news

By Brian Adam
0
1
Windows 10: the October 2020 update is ready for release, here are the news
Windows 10: The October 2020 Update Is Ready For Release,

Must Read

Tech News

Windows 10: the October 2020 update is ready for release, here are the news

Brian Adam - 0
Microsoft announced that the October 2020 Update for Windows 10 (codenamed 20H2) is finally ready for distribution. In a post published on the...
Read more
Amazon

US Congress, from Apple to Amazon to Facebook: here’s what happened

Brian Adam - 0
The hearing of the US Congress, which summoned Jeff Bezos (Amazon CEO), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Tim Cook (Apple) and Sundar Pichai (Google), has revealed...
Read more
Android

Have your cell phone take a picture if someone tries to unlock it or see your WhatsApp

Abraham - 0
With these apps you will make your cell phone take a photo of the person who tries to unlock your cell phone or read...
Read more
Tech News

The incredible story of Matthew Henson, the first African American Arctic explorer

Brian Adam - 0
Matthew Henson and explorer Robert E. Peary attempted to reach the Arctic Circle seven times before succeeding in 1909. However, his incredible achievement was...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Windows 10: the October 2020 update is ready for release, here are the news

Microsoft announced that the October 2020 Update for Windows 10 (codenamed 20H2) is finally ready for distribution. In a post published on the official blog, the Redmond giant specified that it is available at the Release Preview, a sign that the final version for users could arrive within a few weeks.

Windows Insider Program Senior Program Manager Brandon LeBlanc noted that “we believe build 19042.508 is the final build and are planning the next ones to continue improving the overall October 2020 Update experience on our users’ PCs“.

Like the second major update of 2019, too the October 2020 Update is configured as one of the most classic Service Packs: no major visual changes or new functions will be implemented, although we are talking about the introduction of the new Start menu that was unveiled last March and should finally debut on PCs. Microsoft and its engineers have focused mainly on the correction of known problems and the stability of the operating system. In fact, the problem with the Linux subsystem reported following the installation of the cumulative update of September has been resolved.

Microsoft kicked off the tests of the new Start menu last July, but for all the details we refer you to the dedicated news.

Related Articles

Amazon

US Congress, from Apple to Amazon to Facebook: here’s what happened

Brian Adam - 0
The hearing of the US Congress, which summoned Jeff Bezos (Amazon CEO), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Tim Cook (Apple) and Sundar Pichai (Google), has revealed...
Read more
Android

Have your cell phone take a picture if someone tries to unlock it or see your WhatsApp

Abraham - 0
With these apps you will make your cell phone take a photo of the person who tries to unlock your cell phone or read...
Read more
Tech News

The incredible story of Matthew Henson, the first African American Arctic explorer

Brian Adam - 0
Matthew Henson and explorer Robert E. Peary attempted to reach the Arctic Circle seven times before succeeding in 1909. However, his incredible achievement was...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©