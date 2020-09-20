Windows 10: the October 2020 update is ready for release, here are the news

Microsoft announced that the October 2020 Update for Windows 10 (codenamed 20H2) is finally ready for distribution. In a post published on the official blog, the Redmond giant specified that it is available at the Release Preview, a sign that the final version for users could arrive within a few weeks.

Windows Insider Program Senior Program Manager Brandon LeBlanc noted that “we believe build 19042.508 is the final build and are planning the next ones to continue improving the overall October 2020 Update experience on our users’ PCs“.

Like the second major update of 2019, too the October 2020 Update is configured as one of the most classic Service Packs: no major visual changes or new functions will be implemented, although we are talking about the introduction of the new Start menu that was unveiled last March and should finally debut on PCs. Microsoft and its engineers have focused mainly on the correction of known problems and the stability of the operating system. In fact, the problem with the Linux subsystem reported following the installation of the cumulative update of September has been resolved.

Microsoft kicked off the tests of the new Start menu last July, but for all the details we refer you to the dedicated news.