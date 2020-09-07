Windows 10 victim of a bug that can close the open session in your favorite application or even forget your password

Windows 10 seems like it is destined to live with bugs and errors in almost all the updates that are being released by Microsoft. With such repetitive affectations that it can be difficult to enumerate them, Redmond’s operating system is once again prey to a new bug.

This time an error, a failure, that affects the use of passwords in Windows 10 and that can put at risk the use of applications that use DPAPI (Data Protection API), a system designed to protect the use keys created and stored by the user via Windows Credential Manager.

Windows credential manager

And it is that if we say DPAPI (Data Protection API), the term may not tell you much. But if we see how this system is the used by applications that protect keys and passwords through it that we are storing, the matter is turning into darker tones.

Just think of as essential apps for many like Google Chrome, They are fed by it to avoid that we have to enter the access codes repeatedly. Now, with this bug, the system can prevent access or even close the session of that website that we visit so much.

On this occasion, and as they have in Windows Latest, it seems that one of the recent cumulative updates of Windows 10 causes Windows Credential Manager to forget stored passwords for applications that require it. Chrome is an example, but let’s think about other services like Acrobat, Outlook, Edge, Drive …

In fact, some Windows 10 user community websites and forums already they have threads in which those affected detail their cases:

“Chrome logs me out multiple times a day from all my websites. Interestingly, Edge has the same problem (I assume due to the Chromium engine). I’m also getting “can’t sync” or sign-in errors to Microsoft’s own apps like: Mail, Calendar, and OneDrive “

For now, the only clear thing is that Microsoft is already aware of the problem and is investigating which compilation may be the one that has triggered the failure. The indications point to the one with the patch KB4565351 via builds 18362,1016 and 18363,1016, but this is not clear at this time.

Hopefully when you get to the bottom of the matter, Microsoft offer a new solution in the form of a patch that corrects this annoying bug that can cause more than one headache.

Via | Windows Latest