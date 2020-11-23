Windows 10 virtualization on ARM is Microsoft’s decision

So far, the transition from x86 to ARM has been pretty good for Cupertino. Some companies have been rolling out updates to their applications, thinking about Apple’s new M1 chip. But, the big question that many of us have is, what about Microsoft? Will it support Windows 10 on the new Macs?

Apple’s vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, has said that running Windows 10 on the new MacBook Pro, Air, and Mac Mini is Microsoft’s decision. “It really depends on Microsoft,” he says.

Likewise, Federighi states that Apple has the necessary technologies to “run its ARM version of Windows, which in turn, of course, is compatible with x86 user mode applications.” It emphasizes that the new Mac computers are able to do so. Similarly, add:

“… Of course, we couldn’t directly boot an x86 version of Windows, which is what Boot Camp does today. There will be no direct boot of an alternate operating system [en referencia a alternativas a macOS]. Pure virtualization is the way ”.

Previously, to run Windows on Macs, users used the Boot Camp tool. However, this wizard does not work at all in MacOS Big Sur. So there is no way to lift W10 on Macs with M1?

CrossOver 20, an alternative to run Windows 10 on Mac with M1 chip

Open source platform developer CodeWeavers announced that Apple’s new computers “can run Windows software directly on macOS” using CrossOver 20.

It is worth mentioning that the new Mac computers can only run MacOS Big Sur, that is, until now the only way to lift Windows is through virtualization.

Once this is clarified, we can mention that Federighic referred to CrossOver 20 as an alternative until Microsoft decides what to do, that is, to offer a compatible tool and supported by those of Redmond.

It is clear that Apple’s M1 chip promises to be one of the best. Its capacity has already been tested, giving satisfactory results. Based on this, the developer companies are updating. It will be, what Microsoft also adds? It’s definitely something we’ll see in the next few days.

.