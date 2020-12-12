Windows 10 will be able to search all your files through voice commands

It is increasingly common for us to address some of our devices with just our voice. The smart speakers that have proliferated in recent times They have helped us to walk along a path that looks like it will shape the future, so get used to it. Now, is it possible to imagine a computer that does things simply by listening to our voice?

The technology allows to carry out any task through the assistants and while Google Siri or Alexa triumph, Cortana gives the feeling of being relegated to a merely testimonial role within Windows 10. This is probably due to the fact that those of us who regularly use a computer believe that with a keyboard and mouse we have more than enough, but is the time to change?

Microsoft already experimented with search orders

The fact is that Windows 10 is testing in its early access program a new utility that it will allow searches through voice commands that we must give to Cortana. In this way, when we need to find any file, be it text, video, photo, audio, etc., we will only have to remember a part of the name. It will not be necessary to remember it in full.

With this function we will only have to remember a small part of the full name, without specifying type, or asking for any other data they have and wait for it to return the results. It will even be possible to find any document from one of its metadata who created it or when. In this way, the user does not have to touch the keyboard or go crazy trying to locate something that Cortana will surely have much easier to recover.

This search It will not only be limited to the physical drives of the computer but, also, they can refer to any file stored in the cloud from Redmond: OneDrive. To ask the assistant to carry out a search, we will only have to refer to it with “Hello Cortana” and then what we want to find. For example “open the marketing platform”, or “open Antonio’s Excel budget”.

As is always the case with these features that are already being tested by users with priority access to beta versions, Depending on the results obtained in this way, they will take more or less to reach our computers. There is no doubt that such a function only serves to reinforce Cortana’s role within Microsoft’s OS. Something that in recent times had been questioned.