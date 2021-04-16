- Advertisement -

Microsoft is testing multiple new features for Windows 10 and the latest preview made some major changes, including the ability to update Paint through the Microsoft Store. In preview versions, another notable change is a new option under the power menu that allows you to restart applications when you log out and log back in. Windows 10 will let us restart the app without having to turn off the computer. For those who do not know, some applications have the ability to restart natively. This is useful when you want to go back to what you were doing after restarting the system. In Windows 10 version 21H1 or earlier, this option is linked to the Windows Settings app. With the Sun Valley update to Windows 10, Microsoft is adding that option to the power menu, which can be accessed through the Start menu. As shown in the screenshot below, the new option “Restart Applications” will appear under Sleep, Shutdown and Restart. When enabled, Windows will save your restartable apps and restore them the next time you log in. Windows 10 will automatically restart any of those restartable apps when you restart the system without closing any apps and logging in after the restart. As noted, it is a feature that you can now enable in Windows 10 version 20H1 through Settings> Accounts> Login options> Restart applications. Windows Tools Integration Microsoft is also introducing a new “Windows Tools” folder in File Explorer to replace “Administrative Tools” and organize advanced administrator tools for advanced users. The Administrative Tools page in Control Panel has listed all versions of Windows 10 and is a collective name for advanced operating system tools. The hub, now renamed “Windows Tools,” will include shortcuts to advanced applications such as Command Prompt, Windows Disk Cleanup, PowerShell, Registry Editor, Group Policy, and more. Currently, you can access more than 40 applications from the Windows Tools folder. The shortcut to the Windows Tools folder is available from the Start Menu, but since it is a Control Panel applet, it can also be accessed through the Control Panel. The Windows tool panel is a successor to the administrative tools, and future updates to Windows are likely to introduce additional tools.