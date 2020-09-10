Windows 10 will only receive one update per year starting in 2021

Already at the end of July there was talk of the possibility of receiving only one major update per year on Windows 10, but then the reports that appeared online did not convince everyone. Now, however, as the 20H2 update is on its way, exclusive sources to WindowsLatest confirm this change of strategy by Microsoft.

This choice was caused by several factors: first of all, the delay in the launch of the new Windows 10X platform, which was initially supposed to arrive at the final RTM (Release To Manufacturers) phase in autumn 2020 and instead we will see it only around April-May 2021.

In light of this problem, Microsoft would have decided to postpone the spring update of Windows 10 to a later date, or even cancel the 21H1 update to switch to the only annual update with the 21H2 version in the second half of 2021. This version will be no different from 21H1: it will have the same functions and innovations, only later than expected.

In addition, as regards the updates coming in 2020, WindowsLatest communicated that Windows 10 20H2 is now being tested and will arrive this fall, but sharing the same cumulative update package as the 20H1 update and simply using a “package of Enabling ”to activate the features of the 2009 version in the 2004 version of Windows 10.

Recall that among the lots of news coming to Windows 10 there is the completely revamped Start menu with futuristic animations, and the storage of apps downloaded through the Windows Store to save disk space and even internet bandwidth.