It seems incredible that with the years that Windows has under its back, Microsoft would not have attended before a need that users have always had, that of asking the operating system to give it what it needs, in power and performance, depending on the task to be performed. Without spending more than what is strictly necessary.

Microsoft already tried something similar with Windows Vista (which it later rejected), when they thought that the PC had to adapt to the needs of the user offering all the imaginable power when, for example, we inserted a game disc in the player, or when we opened Word to write. These are two radically different scenarios that require completely separate hardware configurations.

Task choice will come to Windows

So things, Redmond’s want the operating system to be able to tune the processor performance and other hardware components depending on the use that we are going to give it, so it will offer us several alternatives when we configure it for the first time. As you can see by the screen that you have just below, there will be options that will cover most of the tasks that we can entrust to our PC when we install it at home, or in the office.

Computer use selection screen.

There are six alternatives: video games, school work, family, entertainment, creativity and business. Depending on the one we choose, this is how the computer will behave to adapt its hardware to what we need. As you can imagine, both the gaming option, as well as the one that needs powerful video or photo editing tools, will be the ones that demand the most from the PC components while the others will allow the operating system to go with a little more peace of mind.

This Windows 10 selection screen will not be burned in the configuration of our computer and at any time we can modify it in case there are changes in the use that we give it, so there is no need to fear choosing the option that puts the greatest amount of power in your hand because later you can reduce it without problems, if you want . This feature appears to be well advanced in development, and so much so that it will reach the hands of users who have early access to these trial options first. Another thing will be the moment in which Microsoft decides to publish it officially within a patch. Do you find this type of PC configuration screen useful when you launch it at home?