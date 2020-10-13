Tech NewsWindows

Windows 10 will warn when an application runs automatically in the background

By Brian Adam
0
15
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A few days ago we talked about the early warnings that put us on guard against an imminent problem with our computer’s hard drive and now Microsoft is backing to improve performance with a new system that will notify you when applications start automatically when you turn on the PC.

Windows 10 has always allowed applications to start automatically, something that may change from now on. If you have a PC that has tighter specifications, you may not be interested in having certain tools loaded up front. Now Microsoft we will report the apps that are added to this list.

Early warning system

Notice

To the applications of the system that are already loaded in an automated way, the different tools that we are installing are added and that are added to a kind of list of apps that start when we turn on our PC. To prevent this list from growing out of control, Microsoft is working on a new feature.

A new function that will notify users when apps are added to the list of apps that start with each startup of the PC and the operating system. In this way, the user has a better understanding of what happens in the background and can prevent applications from causing a worse user experience.

There are Microsoft applications that load when we install them, such as Teams, as well as others such as Spotify, Dropbox that repeat the same process and that are added to those that Windows 10 already integrates (OneDrive, Cortana …)

Now, with this function, users will see how a new notice that alerts about when an application can run in the background when starting the computer by adding itself to the list of startup programs. It will be then when the user can disable it from the programs that start automatically.

Task Manager

Also, when you click on the notification, the home “Settings” screen opens, the point where you can mark each app so that it does not load automatically. A step that avoids that we have to go to the “Task Manager” to check which apps are part of the Home tab.

Via | Windows Latest

