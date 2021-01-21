Windows 10x First Appears Installed On A Surface Pro 7

- Advertisement -

Windows 10X has already been featured in a demonstration video, but it hadn’t appeared on any device yet … until today. A developer named ADeltaX has indeed managed to download a build of the new modular operating system leaked on the net and install it on your Surface Pro 7, achieving surprisingly smooth performance.

The video you can find in this article ne perfectly shows how it works, browsing through the various pages of Windows 10X such as Settings, Weather or simply opening and closing screens using touch commands.

The few moments in which the system would seem to struggle in the animations, such as when it shows all the open tabs in the device in question, show that despite the incompatibility with other products not officially supported such as Lumia smartphones, Surface Go and the new MacBooks with Apple chips Silicon M1, Windows 10X turns out to work very well.

The ADeltaX enterprise required the download of a set of drivers and the support for essential features, and in any case it hasn’t solved problems like the display of jagged edges, however it is certainly a job that says a lot about Windows 10X. It is clear, therefore, that the operating system would not be limited to any particular configuration, at least in an unofficial way. The challenge of the drivers to make compatible some features of the device of interest, however, will make even some of the most avid geeks surrender.

Meanwhile, there is more and more talk about features included on Windows 10X: among these stands out, for example, the “anti-theft protection” based on preventing the recovery of the laptop with this OS in case of theft; or the ability to use Win32 apps in developer mode, despite the presence of some risks.