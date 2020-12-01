Windows Feature Experience Pack – This is Microsoft’s method of improving updates in Windows 10

One of the recent enhancements we saw coming to Windows 10 was called “Windows Feature Experience Pack”. A section that we can find within the “Configuration” of the system along with other information such as the edition of Windows 10 installed, the version of the operating system, the date it was installed and the build number of the operating system.

But the truth is that the so-called “Windows Feature Experience Pack” (“Windows Features Experience Pack”) had not made clear what the goal was. That at least was so until now, because apparently will play a fundamental role in future updates modular Windows 10.

Faster and more agile updates

“Windows Feature Experience Pack” is accessible by accessing the “Configuration” path, entering “System” and selecting “About” in the left sidebar and moving down to “Windows Specifications”. There is the “Experience” section for “Windows Feature Experience Pack”.

At the time, Mary Jo Foley, left some clues, stating that it would be a method used for “that Microsoft bundle features that will update faster than the Windows 10 operating system itself. “

And now from Windows Latest they affirm that “Windows Feature Experience Pack” will be basic when it comes to bringing modular updates for future versions of Windows 10. A system that will offer the possibility to Microsoft to update the features of Windows 10 through Windows Update and Microsoft Store without having to carry out a full operating system update.

In this way, the two draft updates that we see every year in Windows 10 could change early next year. Thus, Microsoft’s operating system could see how new functions and feature enhancements arrive outside of the two big annual updates.

New Snipping Tool via Windows Feature Pack Experience

Through “Windows Feature Experience Pack” will reach users and through Windows Update, updates of smaller size and with less delay. We will not have to wait so long to receive according to what improvements. In fact, with this system a new pack of improvements has already been launched in the Windows Insider program with these improvements:

Screen clipping improvements : the function for Windows 10 screen clipping is improved. It is allowed to take screenshots and paste them directly into a folder in File Explorer if we use the key combination Win + Shift + S.

: the function for Windows 10 screen clipping is improved. It is allowed to take screenshots and paste them directly into a folder in File Explorer if we use the key combination Win + Shift + S. Touch keyboard– The touch keyboard now supports split mode on a 2-in-1 touch device.

For now, these enhancements are available only to those who are part of the Windows Insider Program. Microsoft will begin offering this enhancement to all users in 2021.

