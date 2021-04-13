web
Tech NewsWindows

Windows Terminal appears sporting the curved corners that we will see with the fall update in Windows 10

Windows Terminal appears sporting the curved corners that we will see with the fall update in Windows 10
windows terminal appears sporting the curved corners that we will

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Windows Terminal appears sporting the curved corners that we will see with the fall update in Windows 10

We are still aware of the news that may arrive with the Windows 10 Sun Valley fall update, showing that this will be the version that will have interesting news beyond the spring update. And again the protagonists are the rounded corners.

An element that we have already talked about on other occasions and that has now been seen in another example in what it can give of itself, now through the Windows Terminal application, one of those that could adopt the new interface with Sun Valley.

Leaving the angles behind

Corners 2

Windows prepares for the arrival of new designs. We have seen new icons and now we have to see another example of what the rounded corners can give of themselves, abandoning the angular forms.

Softer corners with Sun Valley, which everything indicates that it will leave behind the Angled corners that came with Fluent Design, thus recovering part of the appearance of previous versions of Windows.

Curve

It has been through a publication made on Twitter and subsequently deleted, where it has been possible to see what the new layout looks like in the Windows Terminal application. It adopts smoother angles, without the characteristic corners.

Microsoft is testing, it seems that internally, a version of Windows 10 and the changes, as now in Windows Terminal, continue to bring the rounded corners to more applications.

Everything points to what we will have to wait for the second half of 2021 to see how these improvements arrive with Windows 10 in the branch 20H2 or Sun Valley, which is the name by which we are knowing it.

Via | Windows Latest

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Android

Wiko Power U10: almost 7 inches of screen and the promise of exceeding three days of autonomy

Currently, the manufacturer Wiko has a wide catalog of phones that are characterized by modest hardware, large batteries that promise a long...
Read more
Tech News

Intel to the rescue of the automotive industry: they want to have chips for cars ready before the end of 2021

The chip shortage is a very real and very global problem. It is a major cause of it being difficult to...
Read more
Tech News

They discover a zero-day vulnerability that affects the latest versions of Chromium-powered browsers

Microsoft and Google collaborate hand-in-hand on the development of Chromium. A job that has its advantages, as we saw the other...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.