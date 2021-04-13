Windows Terminal appears sporting the curved corners that we will see with the fall update in Windows 10

- Advertisement -

We are still aware of the news that may arrive with the Windows 10 Sun Valley fall update, showing that this will be the version that will have interesting news beyond the spring update. And again the protagonists are the rounded corners.

An element that we have already talked about on other occasions and that has now been seen in another example in what it can give of itself, now through the Windows Terminal application, one of those that could adopt the new interface with Sun Valley.

Leaving the angles behind

Windows prepares for the arrival of new designs. We have seen new icons and now we have to see another example of what the rounded corners can give of themselves, abandoning the angular forms.

Softer corners with Sun Valley, which everything indicates that it will leave behind the Angled corners that came with Fluent Design, thus recovering part of the appearance of previous versions of Windows.

It has been through a publication made on Twitter and subsequently deleted, where it has been possible to see what the new layout looks like in the Windows Terminal application. It adopts smoother angles, without the characteristic corners.

Microsoft is testing, it seems that internally, a version of Windows 10 and the changes, as now in Windows Terminal, continue to bring the rounded corners to more applications.

Everything points to what we will have to wait for the second half of 2021 to see how these improvements arrive with Windows 10 in the branch 20H2 or Sun Valley, which is the name by which we are knowing it.

Via | Windows Latest