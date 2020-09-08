WindTre, October 2020 in the name of remodeling: here are the interested parties

It will be an October 2020 dedicated to remodulations for WindTre customers. As reported by colleagues from MondoMobileWeb, the telephone operator is currently sending communications via SMS, following the announcement published on its website a few days ago.

The SMS reads as follows: “contract changes: from 5/10 your offer changes. Cost 4E / month with traffic included of the same amount, Naz calls at 29Ec / min no click / reply and tariff per sec, SMS 29Ec, 1GB at 99Ec / day. Free withdrawal from the web, A / R, PEC, 159, shops or operator change up to the day before the change. More info on the WINDTRE website menu WINDTRE Inform“.

According to what has been learned, it should be the third batch of re-modulations after that of 23 September and 28 September. To be impacted will be the former Tre customers who had subscribed to the following rates: ticaricati with 3, Promo 9000, 5 Forever, Summer Power, daily SMS promo, People of 3 Activation Offer, Valentine’s Day Duet, all Navigate 3, Welcome to Italy, Top Time, all Free Time, Insieme, No Distance, Europe Pass, World Pass, Super SMS, VideoNoi, Ric Mia & Tua Semper, all X-Series, all International 3, 3 Nights, 3Eurotariff, Internet Pass, Everyday Pupillo Option, all Internet Bonuses. To these will be added all the Double Recharge, the Voice and Video, the All-In International, the Super and the 100 giga monthly, 100 giga super and 5 giga for you.