WindTre, the coverage of FTTH fiber in Sicily has been further expanded

After the announcement of the expansion of the availability of Sky WiFi, an important news also arrives from the WindTre front. The telephone operator has in fact announced that it has extended coverage of FTTH ultrafast fiber in Sicily.

In fact, starting today, i citizens of Ragusa, Trapani and Bagheria can request the activation of the 1 Gigabit fiber of Open Fiber, through the Super Fiber offer which with the Super WiFi modem allows you to connect up to 100 devices at the same time, and also offers unlimited giga on smartphones.

Furthermore, for the first twelve months Super Fibra includes the Amazon Prime service which also includes access to Prime Video, 2 million ad-free songs on Amazon Music, hundreds of ebooks and comics on Prime Reading and Prime Gaming.

WindTre Chief Commercial Officer, Gianluca Corti, is satisfied, according to which “the further extension of the FTTH super fiber in Sicily guarantees citizens and businesses a connectivity service with the highest available performance in terms of speed, quality and reliability“.

Especially during the lockdown and in full pandemic, in fact, everyone was able to see firsthand the importance of the network, and in fact Corti himself underlines that “the optical fiber network represents an infrastructure of primary importance, fundamental for supporting the production fabric and favoring its evolution through digital solutions“.