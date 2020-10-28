Winners of the 2020 Oireachtas Communications Awards announced online

A total of 13 awards were presented and the majority were presented to broadcasters and programs such as RnaG and TG4
The winners of the Oireachtas Communications Awards were announced on a video broadcast online tonight.
A total of 13 awards were presented and the vast majority of awards were made to broadcasters and programs of Raidió na Gaeltachta and TG4.
Among the award winners was Helen Ní Shé, presenter The Southern Life successful in the new ‘Provider Broadcaster of the Year’ category, fellow Duibhneach journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh from RTÉ / TG4 News who won ‘Journalist of the Year’ and Conallach Áine Ní Bhreasláin, presenter Bladhaire on RnaG, which gave her the award for ‘Radio Person of the Year’.
The award for TV personality of the year was presented to Eoghan McDermott, presenter Junior Eurovision, a TG4 program.
Thug Monster, the Irish language feature film about the Great Famine with the award for ‘Film of the Year’ and was on the documentary Adoption, presented by Evanne Ní Chulainn, who was awarded TV award of the year.
A series produced by Phoenix Films for TG4 The Burren, which came first in the ‘Television Series of the Year’ category.
Morning news program on Raidió na Gaeltahta, Wood, presented by Gormlaith Ní Thuairisg, who came first in the ‘Radio Series of the Year’ category.
Máire Bríd Ní Chualáin, another broadcaster with Raidió na Gaeltachta, was awarded the Young Star of the Year Award, an award voted for by the public.
Former Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Áine Ní Churráin, who retired this year, was awarded the Communication of the Year Award.
Below is the full list of winners for the Oireachtas Communications Awards 2020.
RADIO SERIES OF THE YEAR
Adhmhaidin, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Seán Mac an tSíthigh, Nuacht TG4
RADIO PERSON OF THE YEAR
Áine Ní Bhreasláin, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
TV PERSON OF THE YEAR
Eoghan McDermott, Junior Eurovision, TG4
SUPPLY BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR
Helen Ní Shé, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
FILM OF THE YEAR
Monster, Echo Limited
TV PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Adoption: Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Tyrone Productions
TELEVISION SERIES OF THE YEAR
The Burren, Phoenix Films
YOUNG STARS OF THE YEAR
Máire Bríd Ní Chualáin, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta
SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
# I am a Donor, Clan Smith
IRISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM OF THE YEAR ON COMMUNITY RADIO
Any Story ?, Phoenix FM
IRISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM OF THE YEAR ON COMMERCIAL RADIO
Ruaille Buaille, Highland Radio
OIREACHTAS COMMUNICATIONS AWARD
Áine Ní Churráin