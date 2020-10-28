Winners of the 2020 Oireachtas Communications Awards announced online

Latest news

By Brian Adam
A total of 13 awards were presented and the majority were presented to broadcasters and programs such as RnaG and TG4

The winners of the Oireachtas Communications Awards were announced on a video broadcast online tonight.

A total of 13 awards were presented and the vast majority of awards were made to broadcasters and programs of Raidió na Gaeltachta and TG4.

Among the award winners was Helen Ní Shé, presenter The Southern Life successful in the new ‘Provider Broadcaster of the Year’ category, fellow Duibhneach journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh from RTÉ / TG4 News who won ‘Journalist of the Year’ and Conallach Áine Ní Bhreasláin, presenter Bladhaire on RnaG, which gave her the award for ‘Radio Person of the Year’.

The award for TV personality of the year was presented to Eoghan McDermott, presenter Junior Eurovision, a TG4 program.

Eoghan McDermott

Thug Monster, the Irish language feature film about the Great Famine with the award for ‘Film of the Year’ and was on the documentary Adoption, presented by Evanne Ní Chulainn, who was awarded TV award of the year.

A series produced by Phoenix Films for TG4 The Burren, which came first in the ‘Television Series of the Year’ category.

Morning news program on Raidió na Gaeltahta, Wood, presented by Gormlaith Ní Thuairisg, who came first in the ‘Radio Series of the Year’ category.

Máire Bríd Ní Chualáin, another broadcaster with Raidió na Gaeltachta, was awarded the Young Star of the Year Award, an award voted for by the public.

Former Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Áine Ní Churráin, who retired this year, was awarded the Communication of the Year Award.

Below is the full list of winners for the Oireachtas Communications Awards 2020.

RADIO SERIES OF THE YEAR

Adhmhaidin, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Seán Mac an tSíthigh, Nuacht TG4

RADIO PERSON OF THE YEAR

Áine Ní Bhreasláin, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

TV PERSON OF THE YEAR

Eoghan McDermott, Junior Eurovision, TG4

SUPPLY BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR

Helen Ní Shé, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

FILM OF THE YEAR

Monster, Echo Limited

TV PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Adoption: Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Tyrone Productions

TELEVISION SERIES OF THE YEAR

The Burren, Phoenix Films

YOUNG STARS OF THE YEAR

Máire Bríd Ní Chualáin, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

# I am a Donor, Clan Smith

IRISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM OF THE YEAR ON COMMUNITY RADIO

Any Story ?, Phoenix FM

IRISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM OF THE YEAR ON COMMERCIAL RADIO

Ruaille Buaille, Highland Radio

OIREACHTAS COMMUNICATIONS AWARD

Áine Ní Churráin

