Health Service Executive leader Paul Reid has warned that this winter will be more difficult for the organization than any other winter to date.

He pointed out that the Executive does not have a smooth gap ahead of them in tackling Covid-19. It was also laborious, he said, to restore services that had been postponed due to the disease.

Paul Reid stated that he is also optimistic but anxious about the future of health services in the coming months.

Speaking on RTÉ, he urged the public to adhere to public health policies as, he said, they are our main defenders of the spread of the coronary virus.

Head of the Health Service Executive, Paul Reid

Paul Reid promised that the flu vaccine would be available for free to two million people from the middle of this month. Elders and other vulnerable people will get it first, he said.

He estimates that a nasal spray vaccine will be available free of charge to children between the ages of two and twelve from the beginning of next month.