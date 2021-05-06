wipro buys tech consultancy capco for $ 1.45 billion

Indian IT company Wipro announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with 22-year-old British tech consultancy Capco. Wipro acquires Capco for an amount of $ 1.45 billion . With the acquisition, Wipro wants to gain easier access to new customers in Europe and Asia.

Wipro

Wipro, which sees the US as the most important market, believes the two companies have “complementary business models” and expects the deal to close by the end of June.

Capco, headquartered in London, serves several leading companies in the global financial services market.

Capco employs approximately 5,000 consultants and collected approximately $ 80 million from investors 20 years ago. The company is known for in-depth knowledge and thoughtful leadership on key technology challenges and industry opportunities.

Wipro is managed by Thierry Delaporte. He replaced Abidali Neemuchwala, who ran the company for four years and set out to grow sales to $ 15 billion. That goal was not achieved and he had to make way for Delaporte. The company’s revenue was $ 8.1 billion in March last year.

Europe and Asia

Under Delaporte, Wipro serves more and more European and Asian customers. The company received orders last year from the European energy companies Fortum and E.On. It has publicly stated that it is looking for further acquisitions.

“Together, we will provide tailor-made transformational end-to-end solutions to become a new leading partner for financial services companies,” said Lance Levy, Capco CEO, in a statement.