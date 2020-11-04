Wireless charging makes the iPhone 12 Mini even smaller, do you know why?

As you know, one thing is the headlines that Apple’s keynotes always leave us where the new functions of the iPhone are described in broad strokes but, later, when you dive through the support pages is when we find the famous small print, the one that limits, cuts or, directly, denies functions that we all believed would be common for the same range of products.

And it is the case today. Apple announced the arrival of these MagSafe chargers, with magnets, and that they would have wireless charging at a specific speed but now, once all the specifications of the four models have reached the support pages, We are faced with the news that the iPhone 12 Mini will be slower loading in that way than his older brothers.

Little, but there is a difference

As you can read on Apple’s support page, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be able to charge at speeds of 15W when we place them on any accessory defined as MagSafe by Californians. But nevertheless, In the case of the iPhone 12 Mini that speed will be cut to 12W for the case in which we use a 9V / 2.03A adapter, which is the standard.

New MagSafe portable charger from Apple. Manzana

It is obvious that this is a limitation imposed by Apple itself given the possibility that working at the same charging speeds as the other models make the iPhone 12 Mini overheat too. So much so that on that same support page, those from Cupertino warn that “as with other wireless chargers, your iPhone or MagSafe Charger can get a bit hot while the iPhone is charging. To extend the life of the battery, if the battery gets too hot, the software can limit the charge above 80 percent. “

Apple supervised repairs

Another of the news that has jumped in recent hours has to do with Apple’s repair policy around the new iPhone 12. According to the iFixit portal, it seems that new mobiles can only be repaired if the company wants since it has incorporated into the fix process a system of apps connected to the cloud that will verify the new components to give their OK or not. And if it doesn’t, do you know what can happen?

Indeed, what both screens and camera elements may stop working so, for the umpteenth time, Apple once again restricts that “freedom of repair” to which we are entitled, whether or not it is an official technical service from Cupertino.

