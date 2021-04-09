Wisecut, the video editor that will do everything you need in 1 click

- Advertisement -

The technology focuses on the automation of those processes that in a conventional way would take us more time. The purpose of this is that we take advantage of the time we save to develop other elements or factors necessary for the projects. In that sense, we will present you a video editor that will do everything you need with just 1 click.

Its name is Wisecut and it is an intelligent tool capable of adding subtitles, music and applying cuts without our intervention.

The video editor that works with 1 click

There is no doubt that today and in the future, tools will get smarter. This means that they will not need our continuous intervention to do what we need. It is something that is evident with the number of tools capable of fulfilling complex tasks without too much interaction with the user. When it comes to editing videos, you need to comply with steps such as musicalization, space cutting, subtitles and more. The good news is that we can count on Wisecut, the video editor capable of doing all this with 1 click.

Running with just 1 click is not a usual feature of a video editor, but Artificial Intelligence does its thing in this service. In this way, all we have to do is upload the video, indicate what we want to do and Wisecut will fulfill the orders perfectly.

The service has a free plan that will allow us to use it with up to 45 minutes of video per month. The experience with Wisecut is great and it’s all about selecting the options or processes that we want to apply to our material. Thus, it is able to apply cuts on its own in the empty spaces and join the ends with precision. Likewise, you can select music as a soundtrack for your video that will be perfectly synchronized.

All of this is done by Wisecut without us having to select a clip, move effects, or deal with channels and layers. It is a video editor that reduces the process to 1 click. If you need to save time in the editing process and dedicate it to more important tasks, you can leave it to Wisecut.

To prove it, follow this link.

