“Witch badly fucked!”: Bisogno vs. Ceriani, a scandal of unsuspected consequences

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The pandemic did not overshadow the conflicts of the show business this 2020. Former couples, drivers, youtubers and even former Beauty Queens monopolized the spotlight to highlight injustices, points of view and even tantrums, so this year will be largely remembered by all the dimes and diretes shown in the frame, on social media and even behind the scenes.

The actor and driver is one of the most controversial characters in Mexican entertainment. His critical opinions, his initiating point of view, his frank character and even a peculiar sense of humor, have put him in front against other personalities of the artistic milieu.

Carlos Trejo, Laura Zapata, Laura Bozzo, Andrea Legarreta, Gustavo Adolfo Infante and even their own childrenThey are some of the people with whom the actor fought and with whom he was involved in more than one scandal this 2020.

It should be noted that he did not miss the opportunity to reiterate his hatred for Andrea Legarreta and Carlos Trejo, but when he announced his arrival in politics when Laura Zapata remained as one of his controversial objectives.

Among his conflicts also stands out the fight he had with the children he had with Mary Paz Banquells.

According to the same actor, he left his son Sebastián when he decided to discuss his sexual preferences in the media, which provoked criticism from third parties such as Carlos Trejo himself.

This family feud ended a few months ago when Adame’s own son sought him out to find out about his health, right after he contracted COVID-19.

Both personalities have engaged in a war of declarations since last September with the sole intention, according to them, of praise the memory of singer José José, who passed away last year in Florida, United States.

The singer has issued, for several months, various controversial comments based on the alleged friendship he had with the interpreter of The sad, mainly of unrecognized paternity and in his relationship with Sara Salazar.

This provoked the anger of the mother of the eldest children of the “Prince of the song”, who decided to take legal action for defamation, a process that so far Ávalos says he does not know or has received a notification from the Mexican authorities.

But although Noreña points out that she has filed a lawsuit, Alejandra Ávalos insists that to date she has not received a notification from the Mexican authorities and does not know the reasons why she should offer a public apology.

“There is no legal conflict, there is no demand, there are no notifications. Since September 25, it was widely announced that a lawsuit was going to arrive and I keep wondering when it will arrive ”, he commented in an interview they did with him in Joy come.

Alejandra stressed that as soon as she receives Noreña’s lawsuit, she will seek to start her own legal process and even will seek to build a common front with Manuel José, the Colombian singer who claims to be José José’s son, and the Saras (Sara Salazar and Sara Sosa) against the other family of the “Prince of song.”

The performance of the former Miss Universe has come under public scrutiny after Sofía Aragón and other of her companions in beauty contests uncovered the abuse and mistreatment they received under the tutelage of the director of Our Beauty Mexico and now Universal Mexican.

The first to raise her voice was Sofía Aragón, who raised her voice after not being seen to attend the coronation of her successor because the contest of Universal Mexican stopped airing on TV Azteca.

Aragon revealed that he suffered various abuses and behaviors by Lupita Jones, who was quick to respond with an angry transmission on Instagram, in which she branded different beauty queens as “drug addicts” or “alcoholics.”

“The strongest symbolic violence that I experienced was during my preparation. And the truth is that I think it was time to raise my voice, and I know that many queens are going to join because I am not the first, I will not be the last, ”said the former beauty queen.

And he was not mistaken, his statement was joined by Cynthia de la Vega, Denisse Franco, Nebai Torres and Josselyn Garciglia, who They confirmed that they received mistreatment from the one who was their mentor.

The conflict cooled down after several days of bickering between the contestants and the promoter of the contest, who lately She has assured that she has nothing against her pupils and she is the most interested in them winning because it is a recognition of their work.

The battle between these two drivers has been one of the most relevant during the last months of 2020 and it could have very clear consequences within TV Azteca, where they may no longer contemplate Daniel Bisogno for derogatory comments towards Javier Ceriani a few weeks ago.

The conflict between the drivers of Gossip No Like and Windowing It started when the hosts of the Mexican entertainment show got upset that they didn’t get the exclusive on Marjorie de Sousa’s new romance.

Faced with this, Daniel Bisogno made harsh comments towards Javier Ceriani, who spoke with the businessman linked to Marjorie: “Poor devil which doesn’t give one and has to be looking for fake notes all the time, it’s the biggest disgusting, but also with that bad bitch bitch”. Although he received more than one criticism, the driver reiterated his position on Twitter.

Ceriani responded angrily to the comments and disapproved of their seeking to devalue his work by changing his gender, calling him “misogynistic”, “frustrated with a double life” and “homophobic gay.”

Since then, the Argentine journalist has made several revelations about the hidden life of the driver of Windowing and they have even aired audios of people related to him.

After the altercation, the Mexican presenter has rested his image within the TV Azteca entertainment program and it is speculated that he received severe punishment within the Ajusco television station, such as suspension without pay and subsequent dismissal.

This lawsuit has lasted throughout the year and social networks have been the best ring for famous Mexican youtubers.

The fight between Lizbeth Rodríguez with three of the members of “Team Fénix” began a few months ago, when it was said that Juan de Dios Pantoja cheated on Kimberly Loaiza with Kevin Uchutegui, their photographer.

In a few hours, the dimes and diretes took over social networks, a scenario in which influencers took advantage to publish his grudge until several intimate videos of the singer emerged from 12 • 19.

The scandal caused the breakup of the couple known as Jukilop. Loaiza decided to keep quiet, but Pantoja showed his most vulnerable side after the separation, which inspired him to create the Error theme.

Kimberly, on the other hand, left the scandal behind and continued with her normal life and content creation, in which she gradually included Juan de Dios Pantoja, so a reconciliation was glimpsed.

The couple surprised everyone when they performed the song Bye, bye, which was soon placed among the popularity charts and which portrayed his sentimental situation.

Months later they accepted that they decided turn it all around and continue your romance, so they got married in a luxurious wedding in the company of the people closest to their history.

Now They are in sweet expectation of their second child, who will be born in the following months.

A week ago Kimberly and Juan de Dios rekindled the controversy with the publication of the musical theme Roast Yourself Challenge Fénix Team, which they performed alongside Daniela “Queen” Buenrostro, Alex Flores, Kim Shantal, Kevin Achutegui and Danny Alfaro and where they addressed their fights with Lizbeth Rodríguez and the former CEO of Badabun, César Morales.

Aida and Carlos Cuevas have starred in an intense fight that seems to have no end in 2020 and it is that both took legal action and it seems that they seek to take them to the last consequences.

The distance between the two personalities dates back more than three years and although the two have spoken out for a reconciliation, they always fight again until the conflict escalates.

Just in December of last year, Aida Cuevas told TV Notes be in the best disposition to be reunited with his older brother: “Blood is blood and everything has to come in due time and in due time. He knows where I live and, if he wants to, gladly, there I am, one cannot have grudges. Besides, I haven’t done anything, that’s the worst, I don’t know where all this stuff and this separation started from, but anyway, here I am ”.

Carlos also maintained that he does not know what he did to cause discomfort in his sister and asked him to look for him, because his number or addresses had not changed.

For the same publication, he declared in April of this year: “I have not fought with anyoneThey stopped talking to me, they cut me off from all the possibilities of being able to communicate with them, they were the ones who could say took me out of their life, it was their decision. My phone is still valid, they know where I live in Cuernavaca and they know where I live here in CDMX, I have not broken up with anyone, they broke up with me, he asks is for them ”.

But despite these failed attempts, this year the two took various actions against each other, both in the media and in court.

Was the same Aida, who granted her brother a pardon a month ago after several dimes and outages, but Carlos decided to continue with his legal process because “I do have the power to report them.”

Aida Cuevas, for her part, told Infobae Mexico how she feels about this conflict: “There is a lot of gossip and I’m not used to being in this kind of scandal, It pains me in the soul and I avoid it, I am going to avoid it all my life because you cannot catch someone to stain a career that speaks for me, because I believe that fortunately my career speaks for me, I am a fairly congruent person with what I say and at the end of the day you have to give time for everything to fall under its own weight”.

|