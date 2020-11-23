Witeboard, an online whiteboard with collaborative functions

Many tools that we use for different jobs on a day-to-day basis, have evolved bringing collaborative functions. The online collaboration modality has been a great alternative to facilitate the meeting of remote work teams. In that sense, we can find tools like Google Docs where it is possible for several people to work on the same document. Therefore, we want to present you a very interesting website that offers an online board to collaborate.

Its name is Witeboard and it is a board where the entire team can be launching strokes simultaneously.

An online whiteboard for remote work teams

The mechanisms for remote work teams have grown a lot and at the moment it is everyday to share work sessions in the same tool. However, with the creative processes that involve art, there are not many options that we can occupy. For this reason, Witeboard is presented as a good alternative where several members of a group can join to launch strokes and sketches.

The idea of ​​Witeboard is to serve as that whiteboard that we have in meeting rooms and that contributes to the flow of the creative process. Thus, enhanced with the function of receiving several users in the room, they will be able to synchronize what they do.

The use of the tool is quite simple and does not require registration processes to start using it. However, by creating an account you can save the lines, drawings or notes that we add to the board. Once inside the work area, you will see a large blank area and below a bar with the available tools.

From there you can select the pencil, it is a line creator, the eraser or the possibility of adding text. To invite users to the board, you just have to click on the “Share” button to copy the link and share it with others. When you connect, just scroll up or down to see what others are doing.

Witeboard is a very interesting solution, although with an important improvement opportunity and that is the absence of a chat box to establish communication. For the rest, it is a good tool to carry out creative processes with the freedom of making strokes, sketches and annotations.

To prove it, follow this link.

.