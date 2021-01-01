With a fire show, a luxurious party and some members of their family: Belinda and Christian Nodal celebrated the arrival of 2021

- Advertisement -

Belinda and Christian Nodal said goodbye to 2020 as a couple, surrounded by their family and friends. With reggaeton and rap in the background, the singer shared several videos on social networks where you can see a lavish celebration including fancy drinks and even a fire show.

On several occasions the couple showed themselves to be very much in love, posing together, exchanging glances and smiling. Their relationship is close to five months old and since then the displays of affection have not stopped evolving with photographs, videos, gifts, songs and now to spend this type of celebration with their families.

The Sonoran singer has been very well received at Belinda’s home, as it was right there where they also celebrated Christmas Eve. On that occasion, the model shared images of her Christmas tree decorated with red and silver spheres; they also posted the names of family members, including Christian’s.

Among the most prominent attendees were the doctor Ignacio Peregrín and Belinda Shüll, parents of the star, as well as Ignacio “Nachito” Peregrín to whom his sister did not hesitate to make a compliment saying “How handsome, Nachito!” While on the singer’s side, he is seen repeatedly talking and posing with his trusted friend and tattoo artist, Ollie Venegas.

Belinda had already shared some photos where you could see the fabulous hairstyle that she showed off on more than one occasion during the evening. Is about an arrangement of small braids adorned with sparkling blues and purples that went perfectly with her gold dress and light eyes.

According to what the artist spread from Instagram, at no time was any member of the family seen using face masks or respecting any of the instructions made by the authorities to avoid contagion by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, service personnel were seen wearing face masks at all times.

The singer dedicated several videos to a fire and lights show. You can see that the performance includes, at least, a dozen musicians, dancers and acrobats who to the rhythm of drums and electronic music presented a choreography where the main element was fire. In the videos you can also hear the singer screaming with excitement as well as other people admiring themselves.

The last video of the night that Belinda shared is one that her mother recorded where the singer appears with her father dancing flamenco to the rhythm of another great exponent of pop and the urban genre in Spanish, Rosalía.

The first clues of Belinda and Christián Nodal’s relationship were shrouded in controversy and mystery. Some celebrities and fans alike did not believe the rumors, saying that the singer still had something with Lupillo Rivera or that it was even a publicity strategy, but undoubtedly time has shown that it is something official and serious.

Neither of you stop to show your love and appreciation, Everything seems to indicate that we will see much more of this love and happiness in 2021.

