With a painful image, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she will not get pregnant again after the loss of her baby

In her Instagram post, the model said that her tummy acts as a constant and “frustrating” reminder of “what could have been.”

“This is me and my body, yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every look in the mirror reminds me of what could have been “wrote the singer’s wife, “I have no idea why I still have this belly. It’s frustrating”.

“But I’m proud of where this whole journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant and I’m sad that I’ll never be pregnant again. “he continued. “But I am lucky to have two incredible little ones (Luna and Miles, 4 and 2 years old) who are becoming more and more little greats every day.”

Teigen and John Legend, 41, revealed in August that they were expecting their third child, whom they conceived naturally after years of battling infertility issues. They had previously welcomed their two children through in vitro fertilization. However, her third pregnancy was especially difficult. In late September, after weeks of having to rest in bed, the model said she had been hospitalized due to excessive bleeding. Days later she revealed that medical interventions could not save the baby she and Legend had named Jack.

Teigen had already spoken about the loss of Jack in September and in October He graphed it with heartbreaking photographs. The American shared the sad news on social networks with an extensive publication and a series of images explaining that her little boy had died after “so many complications”.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed despite the bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough “, the model wrote in her message, which she accompanied with a series of black and white photos taken in the hospital and showing her crying in her bed and saying goodbye to her deceased son with her husband.

In his painful account, Teigen revealed that “for some reason” she and her husband had decided to call him Jack to call the unborn baby, despite the fact that with their other children they decided the names after they were born. “We never decide the names of our babies until the last moment (…) But we, for some reason, we had started calling this little one in my belly Jack. Then he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. “

Shortly after breaking the tragic news to his followers, Teigen took to his Twitter account to further express his shock at the loss. “Driving home from the hospital without a baby. How can this be real? ”He wrote.

Last month, Teigen and Legend told People that they had been able to find a “Little sun” recently as they continue to mourn the loss of their son.

“You learn to cope. I am very proud to say that there are several different therapies that I am using to hopefully become the same person I was“Said Teigen, who with her husband tattooed the name of their deceased son. “I allow myself to have good and bad days.”

