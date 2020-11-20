With M1 on Macs Apple would save billions

A new week ends in the world of technology, the penultimate of the month of November in which many insurance users are already enjoying the new Macs that incorporate the M1 chip, this is a fairly big change that not only benefits users , but switch to M1 on Macs would save Apple billions and then we will tell you all about it.

Any change is generally positive and the brand of the bitten apple knows it very well, with this renewal and incorporation of the M1 chip, Apple may be saving about $ 2.5 billion in component costs, remember that the change is the M1 chips for those of Intel in their Mac and MacBook models.

This figure corresponds to an estimate by Sumit Gupta who is IBM’s vice president of artificial intelligence strategy.To arrive at this number, Gupta made some calculations based on rough estimates of shipping volumes And with this he managed to understand how Apple did to reach that conclusion of Apple Silicon savings, in this way Apple creates a very powerful computer and saves on costs.

Gupta’s calculation, IBM executive began with the assumption that the brand of the bitten apple has sent 8.6 million units of the new 13-inch MacBook Pros and 5.4 million units of the new MacBook Air throughout 2020.

With this information, Gupta assumed that lThe costs of the new M1 processor would be $ 40 to $ 50 for each chipset, this compared to a dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU for MacBook Air, which was priced at around $ 175 to $ 200, and a quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU for the entry-level MacBook Pro, priced at $ 225 to $ 250.

Switching to M1 on Macs was undoubtedly an action that saves Apple and benefits users

Based on the component cost data is how the IBM vice president suggests that the bitten apple brand may have spent $ 3.2 billion in CPUs for Intel MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, which in contrast to the same volume of M1-equipped devices would bring that total down to $ 697 million, delivering a savings of $ 2.5 billion for Apple.