With One UI 3.1, the Galaxy S21 will launch Google Discover as an alternative to Samsung Free to be informed

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
With One UI 3.1, the Galaxy S21 will launch Google Discover as an alternative to Samsung Free to be informed

The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and all its possible variants, each time is seen as closer. And that means that little by little we will see more news related to the most popular terminal of the Korean manufacturer. And in this case it is related to the Google Discover service.

For those who do not know it, Google Discover is the application / function that allows us to be informed thanks to a card system that is updated based on our habits and preferences. And now and according to SamMobile, the next Galaxy S21 may be the first to integrate Discover into the personalization layer One UI in version 3.1.

Google Discover or Samsung Free

Discover

With the arrival of Samsung’s new customization layer, we will see changes. When we are starting to see how One UI 3.0 arrives, the next big update will see Discover go to integrate into new Samsung models that they have this version.

With this new feature, Google Discover would become frame yourself on the home screen of the new Galaxy, in this case the Galaxy S21. According to reports, the Google Discover feed will be on the home screen in One UI 3.1, something that Max Weinbach of Android Police has confirmed and that was previously seen in some leaked video of the Galaxy S21.

Google Discover takes over of the different ways in which users of some Samsung Galaxy have had access to the news. From Bixby Home and going through Samsung Daily to get to Samsung Free and now betting on Google Discover.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=3So2nP4cTo4

It will be up to the end user to determine if to be informed you prefer to choose Samsung Free or Google Discover in One UI 3.1. The Galaxy S21 will be the first to bet on this version and little by little we will see how it reaches other models in the Galaxy range.

Via | Sammobile

