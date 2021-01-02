With or without charger, the Xiaomi Mi 11 achieves record sales in China

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi received more than 226,000 bookings for the Mi 11 and those bookings have translated into actual sales. The company has announced that it has sold more than 350,000 units of the new flagship in just five minutes. Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 on December 28, and it appears to have exceeded all sales expectations, the company has stated. In a Weibo message, Zeng Xuezhong, president of Xiaomi’s mobile area, announced that the company has sold more than 350,000 units in just five minutes. That sales figure translates into more than 1.5 billion yuan in sales, or about 189 million euros. In just five minutes.

This is not the first time that Xiaomi has achieved impressive sales figures. The Mi 10 Ultra, for example, sold around 75,000 units in a minute, or about 48 million euros in sales. The Redmi K30 Ultra managed to sell 100,000 units in just one minute. However, none of them reach the Mi 11 figures. This should come as no surprise as Xiaomi had received more than 226,000 pre-orders before its launch. The Mi 11 seems to offer excellent value for money, with a 120 Hz AMOLED QHD + screen, Snapdragon 888, stereo speakers, 55W fast charging and 108 MP camera, all for just 3,999 yuan (500 euros). Hard to get over.