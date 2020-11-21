With Screenity you can record your screen and make annotations at the same time

As processes for certain tasks become easier, much more demanding needs arise. This is the case when it comes to recording the screen, a very widespread task in our days and for which there are dozens of solutions. However, the discussion is no longer how to record the screen, but what else these programs can offer. Content creation always merits versatile options, and then we’ll introduce you to one capable of recording the screen and making annotations.

Its name is Screenity and it is an extension for Chrome capable of recording screen, webcam and allowing us to add notes at the same time.

Record screen and make annotations at the same time is possible

Generally, screen recording services only offer this and if we want to go a little further, we will have to add it with edits. This could take a long time to create the material, unlike if we do it live. However, this means that we need a tool capable of allowing us to write or add any type of note while recording. This is precisely what Screenity offers, which although it is an extension for Chrome, is very powerful.

This solution that works from the browser is able to meet these 3 conditions effectively, facilitating the creation of quality content.

Screenity’s screen recording is as simple as any other app you’ve used before. However, we will have the benefit of making strokes on the screen we are on. This will allow us to point out areas in an attractive way, underline text and in general, interact with what we want to highlight. At the end, you will be able to get your video ready and you will only have to apply small editing touches if necessary.

Screenity is a free tool that will come in handy for content creators of all kinds. To prove it, follow this link.

.