With the iPhone 13 of 2021 Apple hopes to return to normal, do you know why?

One of the things that became clear last March, when the pandemic made the leap to reach the West, is that the closure of factories in China was going to do major damage to the plans of major companies that have their production in the Asian country. It was to be expected that all the plans would blow up and that in the end, that wave would impact the planned plans.

And so it was, in such a way that for the first time Apple had to take its iPhone 12 and keep it until you can have it ready to take to the stores, which happened a month late. 30 days for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and a little more for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. So, will we experience something similar with the new generation of 2021?

2021 will not repeat the same pattern

According to one of the most reputable analysts in the entire Apple universe, Ming-Chi Kuo, those of Cupertino will never suffer a similar problem again since all its forecasts can be fulfilled without surprises, so the future iPhone 13 will reach the stores when they should, that is, in the last days of September. It is something that he takes practically for granted and that would be as good news as bad.

BRENDAN MCDERMID REUTERS

It’s good because confirms that, in some way, the problems caused by the pandemic are remitting but on the other, it is quite bad in what has to do with users who have bought an iPhone 12 in recent weeks, who will see how in just ten months, their brand new terminals are surpassed by a new version (presumably) more powerful and with better benefits.

If you are one of the users that changes iPhone every year, you can settle by adapting that adoption period to the one that happened in 2020, that is, acquiring the new one between the months of October and November, although you will have to live with the thought that “there is another model more modern and available in stores ”. Be that as it may, it was to be expected, that Apple would not change its calendar of new releases forever and that things would return to normal once the worst of the pandemic was over. So you know, the iPhone 12 will be the shortest phones in history … if the iPhone 13 arrive on time for their appointment with the market in September 2021.

>