With the left foot: Cynthia Rodríguez ended the year with a fall in Venga la Alegría

Actress and model Cynthia Rodriguez did not close 2020 in a good way after having fallen in full program while they were celebrating the end of the year, which fortunately did not lead to anything more serious than the pain it caused in his pride.

And it is that the couple of Carlos Rivera he gave a tremendous backward slip while they were doing a dynamic in which they used protective helmets like the ones they use on construction sites; however, it was of little or no use to him as his fall was on his back. This was a source of ridicule for the other members of the morning show Come the Joy.

It all happened when tried to kick a balloonBut when wearing high-heeled slippers, one of his feet distorted and ended up falling off, while the helmet he was wearing ended up rolling away. The model quickly recovered from the fall without any assistance and joined her peers in laughter, after which she confirmed that she had not been injured during the incident.

Cynthia herself promised that this would be her “last fall of the year”, that in short there have been more than 5 that she has had to endure in 2020. However, what happened within the field of accidents was the opposite in his personal and successful life as it seems that The time is approaching where she and Rivera can make known how their romantic situation is going, in short, if a wedding is coming up soon.

And it is that they have been one of the most hermetic couples in what corresponds to their romance, although recently they announced that both acquired a property in the Pedregal area to be able to live together as a couple, what would be his big step to try to start a family. Both have been a couple for a long period of time but their secrecy has prevented more details of their private lives.

Both Cynthia and Carlos have had very large growth in their careers, the first in their role as a model and host of TV Azteca, while Rivera has had a greater participation in his career as a soloist and in participations in some projects such as “‘Who is the Mask?” from Televisa, one of the most watched programs of its kind.

The pandemic was the biggest obstacle the couple had to overcome, since it truncated some of the work projects they had in mind, as was the case with the Latin Grammy’s, since Carlos had to abandon driving after a person close to his team tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the fact that he himself was not infected, the singer decided not to be part of the ceremony so as not to put his companions Yalitza Aparicio and Ana Brenda Contreras at risk.

Recently, Cynthia Rodríguez made an appearance on the Youtube show Pinky promise, where he revealed that his secret to having a great relationship with Rivera is that he is an ideal person for her, who fits perfectly with her defects and she with his, which has caused both of them not to want to detach from each other.

