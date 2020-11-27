‘With the spirit of the team, we will survive’ – the state ‘s reopening plan announced by the Taoiseach

The release of the Level 5 restrictions will begin next Tuesday when shops will be allowed to open but people will have to stay in their own county until 18 December

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced the reopening of the state plan and the introduction of level 3 restrictions next Tuesday, 1 December.

Turning to the Irish language at the end of his speech, the Taoiseach said he was hopeful that the plan would succeed.

“As we say, with the spirit of teamwork among the people of this country, we will succeed in inspiring hope and we will survive,” said Micheál Martin.

Giving details of the plan in the evening, he said he understood people who had been “gathered” of the pandemic but that the seriousness of the situation should not be forgotten.

The “good news”, he said, was that public sacrifices were succeeding in preventing the disease and that it had the second lowest rate of disease spread in Europe.

The deregulation plan would give people some relief at Christmas time but public health advice would have to be followed.

He said the Government believed that Level 3 could be continued after Christmas.

“We are going as far as we can and we will not go any further,” said the Taoiseach, announcing the relaxation of restrictions.

The release of the Level 5 restrictions will begin next Tuesday when shops, hairdressers, libraries and fitness centers will be open.

It is intended that the 5km travel ban will then be lifted but people will have to stay in their own counties. People will also be allowed to play tennis and golf.

People will also be allowed to attend church services next week.

Restaurants and pubs with catering will be open on Friday 4 December.

The Government and the National Public Health Emergency Team had a port exchange on that aspect of the disarmament plan in particular, but the Government rejected the advice of NPHET.

Pubs that do not have a kitchen only have a takeaway service.

Visits to the house will be allowed between 18 December and 6 January to give people a chance to celebrate Christmas with their family.

Three households will be allowed to come together under one roof for Christmas.

People will be advised to wear masks outside in crowded areas.

NPHET’s advice to the Government was that restaurants and pubs should only be allowed to provide a takeaway service throughout the month of December.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has been in favor of a more conservative approach than planned by the Government to the release of the lockout.

NPHET is particularly concerned about allowing house visits and opening restaurants and pubs at the same time.

New rules are to be introduced regarding the space allowed between the tables in restaurants and the amount of time customers will be allowed to stay in a restaurant.

The Government will also launch a major publicity campaign to persuade people to have a ‘safe Christmas’.

The key message will be that every time you meet someone else the virus has another chance to spread and you need to limit the number of contacts you have.

Sinn Féin Health spokesman David Cullinane said a plan was needed that would have a lasting effect and not a short-term one that would require further restrictions to be introduced in January. He said the Government would not be forgiven if they had not invested properly in the test and search system.

He said he would have to make a concerted effort to “catch the virus” to ensure that next year is not a period of intense lock-in after lock-in.