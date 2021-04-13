With these steps you will improve the WiFi connection and save battery on your Xiaomi

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi devices have become very popular thanks to their excellent balance between price and quality. These teams have technical characteristics that compete with others from much more famous brands, at a very reduced price. In that sense, we will present you a way to improve the WiFi connection and save battery in Xiaomi devices easily.

We will achieve this by deactivating an option that occupies the Bluetooth connection silently and that not only consumes battery, but also generates a little interference in the WiFi signal.

The way to improve WiFi and battery on Xiaomi

In general, the batteries of Xiaomi equipment have not been problematic. However, as users we always look for a way to extend its duration in order to take advantage of it much more. Applications that promise to squeeze the battery are not always recommended, sometimes they can bring malware or simply do not deliver what they offer. For its part, the WiFi signal in these devices is doing very well, but it is possible to give it a little more range.

To do this, we will take care of deactivating the option to search for Bluetooth devices. What this feature does is perform a periodic scan for the Bluetooth devices that you normally use to connect. Deactivating this is very simple and we will detail it below.

Step 1

First, you will have to go to the system settings section. To do this, pull down the notification bar and tap the gear icon in the upper right.

Step 2

Now, in the search bar that appears at the top of the screen, type Bluetooth.

This will bring up a series of suggestions, scroll to the bottom and you will see “Search for Bluetooth devices”.

Step 3

Once inside the menu in question, you will only have to deactivate the option and that’s it.

In this way, the battery and WiFi of your Xiaomi will have a much better performance.

.