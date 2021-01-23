With these steps you will stop receiving notifications every time a contact joins Telegram

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Telegram has added more than tens of millions of new users in recent weeks, the platform has reported that already has exceeded 500 million users. Everything is due to the famous change in the conditions of use of WhatsApp, which has caused a flight of users to other alternative messaging applications to WhatsApp, including Signal and Telegram.

As we have mentioned days ago, millions of WhatsApp users have decided to leave the application owned by Facebook and turn to other alternatives such as, it is evident that this attempt to change the conditions of use mentioning “third companies” that work with the “services “The social network did not like anything.

Due to this, in the case of Telegram, they have entered the platform million new users. Many of them had never touched the platform and have had to adapt quickly to it, raising many doubts or problems. Among the problems or criticisms that users complain to the platform of the paper plane icon, there is one that is very annoying and has to do with notifications. Due to this, we have decided to make a mini guide so that you stop suffering from this annoying problem that bothers most users so much.

How to stop receiving notifications every time a contact joins Telegram

The problem is that Telegram alerts through a notification when a person who is in your contact list joins the messaging platform, which in this wave of new users has caused annoying alerts such as “Roteño has joined Telegram” or “Sergio’s sister has joined Telegram”.

Telegram notification settings SmartLife

In short, every time someone joins the platform, we receive a notification of Telegram notifying that said contact has joined the app. These notifications enabled by default can be disabled from the Telegram settings. Just have to:

Open Telegram on your Android phone.

Click on the icon with the three horizontal stripes to display the side menu.

Enter the application settings.

Access the Notifications and sounds section.

Go down to the Events section.

Look for the option A contact joined Telegram.

Disable this option.

It is possible that this option was checked by default in your application, so you had to actively disable it. That is, from now on, if a new person on your agenda joins Telegram, you will no longer receive messages.