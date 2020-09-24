With this app you can know if you snore when sleeping, how loud you do it and record its sound

According to science, between 20 and 40% of the population snore at night, so you are not alone if you are one of them. Detecting snoring is important if we want to solve the problem and, as for almost everything, there is an application dedicated to it.

His name is RoncoLab, he has accumulated more than a million downloads and has a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 in the Play Store. We wanted to try it to see how this curious application works, able to tell us if we snore, how much we snore and for how long, in order to help us understand the circumstances of this problem.



A complete app that analyzes snoring

Although it may sound curious, RoncoLab is an app that records and analyzes our snoring, although we go by parts. When opening the application we have an interface composed of four elements:

Bedtime : allows you to set a timer to activate the app X minutes before going to sleep, as well as set ambient sound

: allows you to set a timer to activate the app X minutes before going to sleep, as well as set ambient sound Results : shows the different sleep tests you have done at night

: shows the different sleep tests you have done at night Remedies : shows a list of possible remedies for snoring, so that we can mark if we have used any of them before sleeping

: shows a list of possible remedies for snoring, so that we can mark if we have used any of them before sleeping Factors: shows a list of different factors that can lead to snoring

How does the app work? Default, RoncoLab records samples of our snoring, although we can also obtain a recording of all the sounds of the night (something tedious to reproduce and that would take up more memory). In the event that we leave it by default, the estimated space usage is 4 megabytes.

The app shows a graph with snoring. We can click on the exact moment in which we were snoring to reproduce the sound

Once we have the recording done, A graph is shown with the silence time and the time that we have snored. The app also counts the time we have slept, how long we have been in bed and gives us a score according to whether we have snored more or less. The funny thing about the recording is that allows us to reproduce the snoring you have recorded. That is, you can tell if at 5 in the morning you were silent or sounding like a helicopter.

The main objective of the app is to know both the quality of rest and the intensity of snoring, so that we can know (and hear) if we snore, in order to try to remedy it.