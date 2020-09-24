Tech NewsApps

With this app you can know if you snore when sleeping, how loud you do it and record its sound

By Brian Adam
0
11
With this app you can know if you snore when sleeping, how loud you do it and record its sound
With This App You Can Know If You Snore When

Must Read

Android

Samsung Galaxy F41 will see the light on October 8 with a great battery and Super AMOLED screen

Brian Adam - 0
Just yesterday the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was officially presented, a new member of the Galaxy S20 family that will be available...
Read more
Apps

Instagram launches new design to increase Reel consumption and purchases

Brian Adam - 0
The Instagram design team has been working at full capacity for months as there are already several changes that have been reaching...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

New Amazfit GTS 2: oximeter and great design at the best price

Brian Adam - 0
Amazfit has been proving for some months now that it is one of the smartwatch brands that we can expect the most from,...
Read more
Game Reviews

Hades Review: when the roguelike becomes divine

Brian Adam - 0
After a long phase in Early Access on PC, the roguelike of the authors of Transistor and Bastion lands on Nintendo Switch in a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With this app you can know if you snore when sleeping, how loud you do it and record its sound

According to science, between 20 and 40% of the population snore at night, so you are not alone if you are one of them. Detecting snoring is important if we want to solve the problem and, as for almost everything, there is an application dedicated to it.

His name is RoncoLab, he has accumulated more than a million downloads and has a rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 in the Play Store. We wanted to try it to see how this curious application works, able to tell us if we snore, how much we snore and for how long, in order to help us understand the circumstances of this problem.

A complete app that analyzes snoring

Ronco Lab App1

Although it may sound curious, RoncoLab is an app that records and analyzes our snoring, although we go by parts. When opening the application we have an interface composed of four elements:

  • Bedtime: allows you to set a timer to activate the app X minutes before going to sleep, as well as set ambient sound
  • Results: shows the different sleep tests you have done at night
  • Remedies: shows a list of possible remedies for snoring, so that we can mark if we have used any of them before sleeping
  • Factors: shows a list of different factors that can lead to snoring
Screenshot 20200924 072336

How does the app work? Default, RoncoLab records samples of our snoring, although we can also obtain a recording of all the sounds of the night (something tedious to reproduce and that would take up more memory). In the event that we leave it by default, the estimated space usage is 4 megabytes.

The app shows a graph with snoring. We can click on the exact moment in which we were snoring to reproduce the sound

Once we have the recording done, A graph is shown with the silence time and the time that we have snored. The app also counts the time we have slept, how long we have been in bed and gives us a score according to whether we have snored more or less. The funny thing about the recording is that allows us to reproduce the snoring you have recorded. That is, you can tell if at 5 in the morning you were silent or sounding like a helicopter.

The main objective of the app is to know both the quality of rest and the intensity of snoring, so that we can know (and hear) if we snore, in order to try to remedy it.

RoncoLab

RoncoLab

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Reviva Softworks Ltd
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

Related Articles

Android

Samsung Galaxy F41 will see the light on October 8 with a great battery and Super AMOLED screen

Brian Adam - 0
Just yesterday the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was officially presented, a new member of the Galaxy S20 family that will be available...
Read more
Apps

Instagram launches new design to increase Reel consumption and purchases

Brian Adam - 0
The Instagram design team has been working at full capacity for months as there are already several changes that have been reaching...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

New Amazfit GTS 2: oximeter and great design at the best price

Brian Adam - 0
Amazfit has been proving for some months now that it is one of the smartwatch brands that we can expect the most from,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©