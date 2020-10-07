Tech NewsApps

With this app you can set reminders in the notification panel

By Brian Adam
0
6
With this app you can set reminders in the notification panel
With This App You Can Set Reminders In The Notification

Must Read

Apps

With this app you can set reminders in the notification panel

Brian Adam - 0
Reminder apps, calendar events, post-its on the desktop ... Some of us have tried everything to remember the tasks we have to...
Read more
Apps

Google Stadia now allows you to use mobile data to play on Android

Brian Adam - 0
After a localized experiment Google expands the use of mobile data to all Android with Stadia: can now be activated freely. ...
Read more
Mobile

Apple officially confirms the presentation date of the new iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
It was just a week ago when Jon Prosser, one of the most reputable leakers in the iOS ecosystem, launched on his Twitter...
Read more
Apps

Experimental YouTube features are now exclusive to Premium users

Brian Adam - 0
Google has blocked access to the experimental functions of YouTube to anyone who does not have a paid subscription to the platform:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With this app you can set reminders in the notification panel

Reminder apps, calendar events, post-its on the desktop … Some of us have tried everything to remember the tasks we have to do. A fast, comfortable and visual way to see our pending events is Notepin, an application for Android that allows pin notes in notification bar.

It is not necessary to enter the app, it does not take up space on the desktop, but every time you lower the notification bar you will have the reminder there. The app is free, lightweight, and compatible with most Android phones, so let’s take a closer look to see what it offers.

Notepin, a simple but very useful app

Notepin App1

Given the number of notifications that an average user usually receives throughout the day, it is not a bad idea that, every time he lowers the status bar, he finds the most urgent reminders. Notepin is an app that allows us set different reminders, as well as classifying them according to order of priority.

Depending on the priority we give to the task, it will appear more or less at the top. We can also configure that they are ordered in chronological order

We can establish up to three priority categories, which will make the notifications appear higher or not, depending on the importance we have given them. We can configure both the name of the notification and add some comments to it.Depending on the priority we give them, they will appear in one order or another, and with a different color.

We can configure that they are displayed either by said priority or in chronological order, so that the new tasks are shown before the ones we created previously. A simple, free and very useful app for all those users who want a different way to see their reminders.

Note Pin

Note Pin

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Vipul Gupta Apps
  • Notepin: For Android on Google Play

Related Articles

Apps

Google Stadia now allows you to use mobile data to play on Android

Brian Adam - 0
After a localized experiment Google expands the use of mobile data to all Android with Stadia: can now be activated freely. ...
Read more
Mobile

Apple officially confirms the presentation date of the new iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
It was just a week ago when Jon Prosser, one of the most reputable leakers in the iOS ecosystem, launched on his Twitter...
Read more
Apps

Experimental YouTube features are now exclusive to Premium users

Brian Adam - 0
Google has blocked access to the experimental functions of YouTube to anyone who does not have a paid subscription to the platform:...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©