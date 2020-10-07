With this app you can set reminders in the notification panel

Reminder apps, calendar events, post-its on the desktop … Some of us have tried everything to remember the tasks we have to do. A fast, comfortable and visual way to see our pending events is Notepin, an application for Android that allows pin notes in notification bar.

It is not necessary to enter the app, it does not take up space on the desktop, but every time you lower the notification bar you will have the reminder there. The app is free, lightweight, and compatible with most Android phones, so let’s take a closer look to see what it offers.



Notepin, a simple but very useful app

Given the number of notifications that an average user usually receives throughout the day, it is not a bad idea that, every time he lowers the status bar, he finds the most urgent reminders. Notepin is an app that allows us set different reminders, as well as classifying them according to order of priority.

Depending on the priority we give to the task, it will appear more or less at the top. We can also configure that they are ordered in chronological order

We can establish up to three priority categories, which will make the notifications appear higher or not, depending on the importance we have given them. We can configure both the name of the notification and add some comments to it.Depending on the priority we give them, they will appear in one order or another, and with a different color.

We can configure that they are displayed either by said priority or in chronological order, so that the new tasks are shown before the ones we created previously. A simple, free and very useful app for all those users who want a different way to see their reminders.