With this app you can turn your iPhone camera into a smart webcam

With the Covid-19 present in our lives, we find ourselves immersed in an era of virtuous learningl. Education, companies, institutions, all have had to know how to adapt to the new situation.

NeuralCam comes to improve your video calls

Now many meetings or classes are held from home via computers and the Internet. The clarity of the camera for video calls, maybe work or class calls are the main need of the hour. But almost all webcams have 720p or 1080p resolutions with poor color accuracy and light performance. Understand the market you want to attack this NeuralCam it’s simple, introduce an application that turns an iPhone into a “smart webcam” improving in many aspects to the traditional.

The premise of NeuralCam Live is to combine an iPhone’s front camera with machine learning to create a higher quality video stream than a traditional laptop webcam can deliver. After installing the iOS app and a Mac driver (Windows support is forthcoming) the iPhone streams a live feed to your computer, including real-time machine learning and enhanced video. All the Video Processing It is controlled on the device rather than the computer, and the company is developing iOS code so that third-party streaming and video calling apps can control the enhancements.

Increased image quality with NeuralCam for iPhone NeuralCam

Main features

One of the most interesting features is the “style” and “enhancement” of the application, since they allow computers to offer live video with facial smoothing, various color filters similar to Instagram, and low-light enhancements that brighten videos recorded in dark environments. The app also has an on-screen meter that evaluates the lighting conditions current to let you know if your chosen background and lighting will provide “poor,” “good,” or “excellent” results to viewers, so you can make adjustments before starting a video chat.

The third point of the application is “recognition”, which among other things allows NeuralCam Live Instantly blur the camera output if it detects facial touches or nudity. Recognition also enables “head bubble” and “circular light” modes that automatically locate the face and darken or whiten everything except a circle around the head: the former to remove distracting backgrounds or people, the latter to illuminate your face in a dark room.

Free app with extra payment options

The NeuralCam Live app freeWith almost all of its core functionality unlocked, the company is offering a $ 5 / month or $ 30 annual subscription to access some of its “growing number” of filters and low-light optimization mode. Another possible caveat is the app’s currently limited support for Mac video conferencing apps: Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams are supported, but Apple’s native FaceTime isn’t yet, nor is Mac’s Safari browser. The company says you can use Chrome. , Firefox and any conferencing application that supports “virtual webcams”.