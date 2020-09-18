With this application you can send files without weight limit, without compression and for free

When it comes to sharing files on Android we have many options, although when we have to send something very heavy things can get complicated for us. There are several alternatives in the cloud that we can bet on, although it is not always very fast to upload something to the cloud, which takes up space, share the file, delete it and so on.

To solve this we are going to tell you about Smash, an application with very good ratings and that, after having been able to try it, has managed to win us over and stay installed on our phone. With this app we can send files no matter how much they occupy, without any compression and completely free of charge.

Smash, sharing files in a few clicks

The app allows you to do everything in three steps: choose file, upload file and share it

Smash in an application that allows you to send all kinds of files from your mobile and tablet. It does not require an account, we do not have to do any type of registration and it is enough to a few clicks to send the files.

When opening the application we will see the ‘Smash’ button. There is nothing else, except a small button in the upper left corner to log in in case we want to create an account (as indicated, it is not mandatory), or quickly share what we have already shared.

Smash allows you to upload all types of files, it does not have any type of compression or size limit, so it is ideal for large files

When we press the button access our file explorer, in which we can select what we want to send it. These files will be uploaded to the application’s server and we can share them as we want through a link: by WhatsApp, mail, Telegram, Google Drive, etc.

The files will be available for 7 days and are stored on a French server. The app ensures that the data they are encrypted and that are eliminated after 7 days. The app does not have any type of advertising and works outstandingly. Smash has a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 and has already accumulated more than 100 downloads.