With this climatic trend, hurricanes like Laura and Marco will be more and more frequent

By Brian Adam
With this climatic trend, hurricanes like Laura and Marco will be more and more frequent
With This Climatic Trend, Hurricanes Like Laura And Marco Will

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With this climatic trend, hurricanes like Laura and Marco will be more and more frequentRight now a part of the United States is facing a tragedy caused by the hurricanes Laura and Marco, which are partially destroying the continental countries and the Caribbean. Unfortunately, experts claim that phenomena of this caliber they will be more and more frequent.

The reason? Simple, the climate change. If they are not adopted soon effective measures counteracting this phenomenon, the world is bound to face similar catastrophes more routinely.

The researcher Emily Vosper, reminds us that: “Hurricane Laura caused floods and various devastations totally sudden in Louisiana, followed by Hurricane Marco. Together they hit the Caribbean, caused landslides in Jamaica and hit Haiti and the Dominican Republic hard.

Vosper, author of the study, argues that global warming will make such events more and more frequent. In an increasingly hot world, hurricanes Laura and Marco can become normal. On 12 December 2015 the famous was signed Paris Agreement, which has as its objective the containment of the global temperature, keeping it below 2 ° C compared to industrial levels. Precisely because of its enormous importance, the researcher Vosper tends to emphasize how important it is to respect the agreement.

It is no secret, climate change has largely contributed to increased activity of hurricanes in the Atlantic. The new threat, however, predicts that hurricanes like Laura or Marco are more likely to five times to introduce themselves.

Although the Paris Agreement attempts to restore some order between states, according to many experts, the goal of the two fewer greats could not be enough. It is certainly a first achievement but it does not exclude that many other phenomena, and not just hurricanes, may arise due to the current trend.

Clearly it is not possible to say that the Agreement is useless since, if this were not respected, according to various studies we would lose the 18% of insects, the 16% of plants and 8% vertebrates, already at risk. We should deal with the increased likelihood of droughts and heat waves.

