With this launcher you can customize your Android iOS 14 style

While iOS users are changing the icons of the iPhone to personalize it to the maximum, in the last hours the icons have become popular on Android. launchers in the style of iOS 14. As usual, on Android you can change the startup launchers to your liking, and some of them are becoming very popular in the Play Store.

We are going to talk to you about Launcher iOS 14, an app that exceeds one million downloads, is quite light and has a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5. With this launcher we can customize Android iOS 14 style, a quick and easy process.

Customize your Android in the style of iOS 14

Launcher iOS 14 does what is expected of its name: allow us to customize Android in the style of iOS 14. Downloading the launcher and applying it will completely change the interface of the launcher, without app drawer and with apps spread all over the desktop. It is interesting that this launcher allows the function of auto rearrange, so that the apps are automatically placed in their boxes.

In addition to the main screen, this launcher has quick access to widgets and a fast search engine modeled on iOS

It also has the iOS widgets panel, so if we slide to the right, we will have access to a screen where we can locate different widgets, all with the same iOS interface. We also have the option of customize the launcher itself. We can change the size of the icons, hide applications, activate the badges notification, etc. It is not as customizable as Nova Launcher, but it is complete.

The drawback of this launcher is that, when we enter its menus, it shows advertising, the price to pay for this alternative that can be downloaded for free, While we use it it does not show advertising, so there is no major problem.