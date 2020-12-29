With this new feature will come the future Windows 10X update

- Advertisement -

Microsoft is in full development of its new system Windows 10X. This is a software that will coexist with the current Windows 10, but with significant improvements and changes between the two.

Windows 10x is not an extended version of Windows 10, as its own name may let us guess. Not an update of the operating system that we will receive on our computers after a few months and it will not replace the version that we know. Not a replacement to the current system that we know for desktops, although with similarities

Among the many new features, there is one that may solve one of the main problems of Windows 10. Today, a vast majority of notebook computers take several seconds to wake up from sleep mode. Also, during it, they do not download emails no background updates.

This is why it appears that Windows 10X will also ship with the feature Modern Standby to enable that instant and always connected experience. As you already know, Windows 10X is a new operating system built on top of the operating system Windows Core and is expected to be available between March and June 2021.

Windows 10X and its new sleep mode

An update to its developer documentation has confirmed that the company has added a new standby mode in Windows 10X. In a simplified way, in Windows 10X this experience of the advanced sleep mode it could be similar to the way mobile phones work. Thus, the system itself downloads the emails, will check for updates and / or will update the content of the progressive web applications when it is suspended. As you can imagine, even with the PC suspended, it will remain connected and will update itself.

What is the use of this new sleep mode?

Basically the main utility will be seen in programs like Mail, he Calendar, Photos or OneDrive, which will be able to update their contents when we have the laptop lid down, something similar to how our smartphones work when they are locked with the screen off. In this way, it can also be used so that our team can even download large files or attached files, when the device is in suspension. This is summarized in that we will have a standby mode with an inactivity state of low consumption that allows the PC to stay updated.