With this new mode of the iPhone you can watch YouTube and use another app at the same time

By Brian Adam
Picture-in-picture (or PiP) has been made available to users of iPad from iOS 9 and Apple has enabled it on iPhone this year with iOS 14. However, YouTube has never supported this feature, which allows users to watch videos while using other applications. Something that Android phones have had for a long time, but that apple mobiles they have resisted doing. This could change now as Youtube has started testing the native picture-in-picture feature in its iOS app.

Youtube has started testing on iOS of the ‘picture in picture’ function, which displays the playing video in a floating window while using another ‘app’, a feature that has not been offered until now.

A feature coming to the platform soon

The latest version of the YouTube app for iOS has started rolling out the pop-up window, although at the moment it is a test of the company with a small group of users, as reported by 9to5Mac.

In the case that we have now met, some users on social networks have already shared their experiences through this new game mode. It can be seen in a tweet running on iPadDue to the existence of the floating window, you can play videos in any area of ​​the system.

Picture in Picture working on iPadOS with the YouTube app. (But only worked with this live stream, there must be some codec trickery happening behind the scenes for certain playback scenarios). pic.twitter.com/75vG7Ai4ln

He Support for ‘Picture in picture’ is available for iPad from iOS 9, and it is already offered by services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, and with iOS 14 it will arrive on iPhone. YouTube now joins the apps that offer it natively, but it seems that it will be limited to Premium users.

It’s worth mentioning that users with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14 devices can also view 4K HDR videos on the YouTube app for the first time since Apple decided to add support for Google’s VP9 codec to their operating systems this year. .

Way to have functionality without being premium

There is a trick to use this picture-in-picture feature on iPhone or iPad without paying for Premium. Play YouTube videos via Apple’s Safari browser. By doing this, we can keep any area of ​​the operating system playing in the foreground, as if it had this function itself. There is no doubt that this is a much cheaper way to enjoy yourself, and you do not have to wait weeks or months, because you can use Safari to do it at any time.

