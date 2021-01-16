With this online tool you can easily compress your videos

- Advertisement -

In our days, video recording has been facilitated to the point of being able to have high quality shots using the smartphone. However, this results in a fairly large file that is likely to cause page load times issues. The solution for this is to compress the videos and to achieve this, we will take advantage of the tool below.

Its name is Video Compressor, a tool from the page to change formats Free Convert, very easy to use and free.

The way to compress videos from the browser

Compression is a very important process for any material that we intend to upload to the web. It is necessary because loading files that are too heavy can increase the page load time. If the destination of your video is social networks, perhaps it is not necessary to compress because each platform does it automatically. The idea behind this process is to reduce the weight of the video to facilitate uploading it wherever you want.

It should be noted that Video Compressor is a completely free service and does not require registration processes. You just have to enter, have your video on hand, upload it and define the settings.

When you enter the Video Compressor website, you are immediately greeted with a button to select your video from the browser window. It is also important to note that the size limit of the videos to be compressed is 1GB.

If you scroll down you will find the advanced options to compress videos. There you can modify the codec and also define the size of the compression from some presets that the application has. When finished, click the “Compress Video” button to start processing.

In this way, you can get your video ready to upload to any website without affecting its loading times.

To prove it, follow this link.

.