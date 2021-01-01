Without fear of attacks: Linet Puente’s ex is already seen with his new girlfriend

- Advertisement -

Carlos Luis Galán, former partner of the conductor Linet Puente, will receive the new year like few others because he did not let his recent separation get in the way of showing off his new girlfriend on social networks. And it is that between the journalist and her ex-husband, the relations did not turn out well, to such a degree that there is talk of legal problems between the two for a pension for Puente.

After the separation between the two became known in terms as controversial as an unfaithful relationship, the television producer did not seem to feel much affected by his reputation since he decided to appear again on social networks in the company of his current partner Liz Basaldúa.

The producer of The Herald Television appeared with photos on his Instagram profile in the company of his Basaldúa, both enjoying their vacations in a destination, as if that were not enough, he spoke of the constant criticism that he has received in recent days as a result of his infidelity and affirmed that he has no major interest in being related to it because he is “thanking love.” So he wrote in a comment:

The best of my 2020, the world falling apart and me falling in love … Ready, Aim, fire! Why not, a few days ago I was the most searched on Google, in a country of a few million people who, without knowing more than a few photos here (I return the courtesy to Instagram), they judged us for … Why ? They don’t even know us … Many shooting and I thanking love, the one that does you good

He also criticized those who have taken the time to search for him on the internet, as he is far from all issues related to the claims and even suggested that there are already some legal claims from Linet, but he assured that he will not listen in case “other people” criticize what he and Liz did, because “cowardly loves are not loves” and assured that “his window” does not accept demands, lies or threats:

more insults, threats and blackmails will come (even legal!), but a certain singer-songwriter would say, ‘cowardly loves are not loves’. Reasons for no reason, lawsuits, lies, threats, shots at the next window

In the comment, he also stated that he thanks God for this new love he has found and implied that he was not the only one to use lies to be able to alter the versions because he assured that he thanked each lie, truth, stumble and lesson and that today is living a loving and special relationship for two people and “chaotic” for others:

Meanwhile, and perhaps for more time than I imagine I have, I appreciate every lesson, every stumble, every truth and even every lie, the road, the gunpowder and the colors, I thank God, and everything that happened (and will happen) for Today we meet and become a love story as wonderful for the two of us as it is chaotic for some

He ended by stating that his life is on a special level because now that he has Liz’s support, He is very happy and is supported by someone who does treat him in a special way and who with her feels protected from any fear:

Liz to you, thank you for staying, joining me and supporting me … for inspiring me, for loving me! I fell in love with you, a good woman, a good person, a beautiful one, and it just so happens (great, wonderful, blessed) that you also fall in love with me, and that makes me happy, really happy!

